Democratic senator hints why Mitch McConnell may come to regret blocking debt ceiling vote

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) suggested that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) wants to get rid of the filibuster.

A fleeting comment from Tester in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who found his latest statement about the debt ceiling being the dumbest thing he's even heard of.

"We always do this f*cking dance. I don't know if people are going to put their sane minds on and do what needs to be done, or shut it down," Tester told reporters last week.

"Well, you know, I've seeded when it's been too wet or harvested when it's been too wet, often — that happens every year, but the truth is there's nothing that compares to a self-inflicted wound like increasing the interest on your debt for every family in America, which is what would happen if we don't pay our debts," said Tester. "Look, if I sell a guy a load of wheat, okay, which happens when I have wheat to sell, and he doesn't pay me, do you think I'm going to trust that guy ever again? This is a total loss of credibility for the United States. It removes us as being the economic leader in the world and gives the keys to China. It just doesn't make any sense whatsoever to me."

"Keep in mind, it's Mitch McConnell saying we're not going to give any votes," Tester later said, referring to McConnell's claim that no Republican would vote for the debt ceiling increase. "So, that indicates to me maybe Mitch McConnell wants to do away with the filibuster. The thought had crossed my mind. Rachel, that, you know, the CARES Act, for example, which was a large expenditure of money, trillions of dollars, I read the press releases that were sent out by everybody in the United States Senate because the economy was in a tough shape when the pandemic hit. Look, we saved the economy, that's part of it. The other part is you pay your bill, and if you don't pay your bill after bragging about saving the economy, you have done nothing."

He went on to call Republicans irresponsible for putting the country and the economy "on edge." He hopes that "somebody" will "regain some sanity here and do what's right for the country."

See the interview below: