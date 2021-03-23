Mitch McConnell destroyed after insisting filibuster ‘has no racial history at all’
As more and more Democrats embrace reforming or eliminating the Senate filibuster Republicans are pushing back hard. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week threatened to go "scorched earth" against Democrats if they kill the filibuster. He was asked Tuesday about the device, which was used repeatedly in the Jim Crow era to block civil rights legislation.

The filibuster, McConnell told reporters, has "no racial history at all. None. There's no dispute among historians about that."

The 79-year old who has been the Republican Senator from Kentucky since 1985 is wrong – and many took to social media to explain just how wrong he is.

Adam Jentleson, the former deputy chief of staff to former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid wrote a book on the Senate and the filibuster. He supports killing it.

Here's what others have to say: