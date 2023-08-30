Mitch McConnell 'appeared to freeze for more than 30 seconds' for second time in two months: report
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2023, in Washington, DC. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly froze while talking to reporters for the second time in less than two months on Wednesday.

According to NBC News' Julie Tsirkin, the senior Kentucky senator "again appeared to freeze for more than 30 seconds after he was asked whether he would seek re-election in 2026" while making a public appearance in his home state.

Tsirkin added that McConnell subsequently "left the podium flanked by aides and a member of his detail" after he struggled to answer additional questions.

McConnell first had a public freezing episode in Washington D.C. back in July where he needed assistance to leave the podium.

Video of the incident can be seen below.

SmartNewsVideo