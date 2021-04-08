McConnell’s 75 days of ‘bad faith’ attacks on Biden ‘ultimately failed’: report
Composite image, photos by Gage Skidmore.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been largely unsuccessful at derailing President Joe Biden's agenda during the first 75 days of his administration, according to a new report.

The progressive watchdog group Accountable US on Thursday released a report "that highlights Senate Republicans' months of delays, smears, and attempts to sink President Biden's many crisis-tested Cabinet secretaries from being confirmed, and their ultimate failure in doing anything more than delaying the inevitable confirmation of these qualified officials."

The 32-page report (PDF) has a section on each confirmation battle Biden faced.

"Senate Republicans spent months lobbing one bad faith attack after another against Biden's slate of qualified nominees. They gave it their best shot, but ultimately failed to do anything more than delay the inevitable bipartisan confirmation of Biden's Cabinet secretaries, and were left with nothing to show for their months of delays," said Mairead Lynn, spokesperson for the group's "Accountable Senate War Room."

"The American people saw through these flimsy lines of attack, and were reminded that Senate Republicans' loyalty lies not with workers and families, but with the special interests and wealthy donors that foot the bill for their political campaigns," Lynn charged.

Accountable US report on GOP obstruction.Screengrab.