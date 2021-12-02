Mitch McConnell stomps Ted Cruz: Shutting down government over vaccine mandates will 'only create chaos'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday insisted that his party would not shut down the government to prevent President Joe Biden's mandate on vaccines for some workers.

During an interview on Fox News, McConnell was asked about Republican senators who are trying to force a ban on vaccine mandates with the shutdown threat. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) have all hinted at pursuing a shutdown.

"I don't think that shutting down the government over this issue is going to get an outcome," McConnell said. "It would only create chaos and uncertainty so I don't think that's the best vehicle to get this job done. I think the courts are likely to get it done."

Watch the video below from Fox News.