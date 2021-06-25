Biden put GOP in a ‘very, very challenging position’ on infrastructure: Mitch McConnell

On Fox News Thursday, following the announcement from the White House that they had reached a bipartisan deal on infrastructure but would be continuing with a reconciliation process that could let Democrats pass additional measures on a party-line vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed his worry that Republicans are in a "very, very challenging" place.

The fundamental problem is that for all the GOP's efforts to secure agreements like protecting their 2017 tax cuts, there is little to stop Democrats from just putting the measures they don't want in the reconciliation bill anyway — and indeed may be even more likely to do so if Republicans tank the bipartisan deal. But, McConnell noted, Democrats could just do that anyway even if the deal passes.

"It puts all of us Republicans who think the 2017 tax bill was the key to America's economic success as of February 2020 in the position of, if we cooperate with them in passing the infrastructure bill, all the Democrats have to line up and fracture the 2017 tax bill, raising taxes on individuals, on estates, on companies, and the rest," said McConnell. "It puts us in a very, very challenging position. So I would say we need to keep talking here, because I think the bill, is going to have to have Republican support."

Watch below: