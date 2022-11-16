Mitch McConnell can't 'accommodate' Rick Scott: report

As Republicans strive to win Georgia's Dec. 6 Senate runoff election, the two Republicans responsible for ensuring victory are publicly revealing friction in their relationship.

On Tuesday, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman and Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced he would challenge Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Scott, who runs the Senate GOP's campaign arm, said, "I’m not satisfied with the status quo and so I think we ought to have an option.”

On Tuesday, McConnell had a press conference following the GOP leadership meeting.

Punchbowl News correspondent Jake Sherman noted Scott's absence from the press conference.

"Rick Scott, a member of McConnell's leadership team, not behind him. Literally and figuratively," Sherman noted.

His colleague, John Bresnahan, followed up with McKinley Lewis, Scott's communications director.

Lewis said, “Sen. Scott was planning to attend the leadership stakeout. After his announcement, McConnell’s team said he ‘couldn’t be accommodated.’”