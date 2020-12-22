McConnell wants to 'rewrite history' so voters think the GOP supported a generous stimulus all along: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Greg Sargent says that in regards to the new $900 billion economic rescue package the House passed on Monday night, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is looking to obscure the fact that Congress failing to deliver a robust aid package to people has put Georgia GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue at risk.

"So McConnell wants voters — especially those in Georgia — to believe Republicans supported generous aid all along, particularly the stimulus checks in the new deal, and that Democrats refused to act, to harm President Trump's reelection campaign," Sargent writes.

According to Sargent, Democrats were the ones pushing for "robust aid" from the beginning, "even though it would have helped Trump's reelection, and McConnell and Republicans were the main obstacle."

After the $2 trillion package that was passed last spring, McConnell signaled that Republicans would likely not support any more aid going forward. "It's amusing, then, that now that McConnell has decided after many months that he does need stimulus checks to save his Georgia senators, he is casting Democrats as the obstacle to this. It's up-is-downism at its finest," Sargent writes.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.