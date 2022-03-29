WATCH: CNN reporter presses Mitch McConnell about why he refused Trump's phone call on Jan. 6
C-SPAN/screen grab

CNN's Manu Raju repeatedly pressed for answers from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday about reports that he refused then-President Donald Trump's phone call on Jan. 6.

"It was reported today that you declined two phone calls from President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021," Raju told McConnell during a press briefing. "Would it have been better if you had spoken to him before he spoke at that rally?"

McConnell side-stepped the question by reciting the dates that he had spoken to Trump.

"Why didn't you take the call?" Raju asked.

But McConnell refused to acknowledge the CNN reporter.

"Did you try to call former President Trump back that day?" another reporter chimed in.

"I just answered your question," McConnell dodged.

Watch the video below.

