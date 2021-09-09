McConnell hasn’t spoken to Trump since 2020 and doesn’t appear to have any interest in doing so

A new CNN report about the icy relationship between Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump revealed that the two Republican Party leaders haven't had much interaction since the 2020 election loss.

According to the report, McConnell and Trump haven't spoken since Dec. 15, 2020, "when the then-President was focused on changing the outcome of the 2020 election."

Less than a month later, when supporters of Trump's attacked the U.S. Capitol, McConnell didn't hold back his condemnation.

"Former President Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty," said McConnell after the second impeachment. "Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."

Since then, Trump has gone on the attack against "old crow" McConnell, who he described as "dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack" and "the most overrated man in politics."

"We need good leadership. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job, I think they should change Mitch McConnell," Trump said in another Fox News interview.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings, who once worked for McConnell, said that unlike Trump, McConnell doesn't operate with his ego in mind.

"McConnell sees no utility in publicly fighting with Donald Trump," Jennings said.

"The icy feelings between Trump and McConnell also stem from their polar opposite approaches to politics," the report added.

"[For McConnell], there really is no emotional attachment to people, there's no, you know, ego, you know it's not visceral for him. It is a raw question of strategy and tactics and how do we get from where we are today to having an outright majority," said Jennings. "I think for President Trump, it's obviously different. You know, there's ego, there's emotion, there's visceral reaction to people and, and he just doesn't look at the world the same."

Read the full report at CNN.com.