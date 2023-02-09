'Devastating': New Romney book will focus on GOP's 'slide toward authoritarianism'

Journalist McKay Coppins is writing a book about Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) that will reportedly feature "hundreds" of private emails and communications that he has sent.

Axios reports that the emails Romney shared include messages to "many of the most powerful figures in American politics," although the report doesn't specify exactly who will be included in the messages.

The book, which is titled "Romney: A Reckoning," will feature the Utah senator's "lively and at times devastating take on nearly every major political figure of the last 25 years" and will also "show Romney himself reckoning with what he considers his party's slide toward authoritarianism and what role he may have played in empowering the extreme forces within the GOP."

Axios notes that Romney had considered saving the emails for a memoir but decided to give them to Coppins for a biography because he couldn't be objective about his own life.

Coppins himself tells Axios that he was "astonished by [Romney's] level of candor" in helping him write the book.

Romney is the only Republican in the United States Senate who voted to convict former President Donald Trump during both of his impeachments.