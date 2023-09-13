Trump foe Mitt Romney announces he won't seek reelection to Senate

Utah GOP Senator and former presidential nominee Mitt Romney announced this Wednesday that he will not seek a second term in the Senate, The Washington Post reported.

In an interview, Romney said it's time for a new generation to “step up” and “shape the world they’re going to live in.”

“It’s very difficult for the House to operate, from what I can tell, and two, and perhaps more importantly, we’re probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters," he told The Post.

As The Post points out, Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict former Trump in the 2020 impeachment trial.

“If there were no cost to doing what’s right, there’d be no such thing as courage. … I think it’s fair to say that the support I get in Utah is because people respect someone who does what they believe is right, even if they disagree with me," Romney said.

Read more at The Washington Post.