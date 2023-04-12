MMA fighter arrested and charged with manslaughter after US airman dies in brawl outside Florida bar
(Shutterstock.com)

An amateur MMA fighter allegedly killed a U.S. airman after a fight broke out Sunday both outside and inside a bar in Florida, NBC News reported.

According to authorities, Ross Johnson, 23, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry, 31.

Larry reportedly did not participate in the fight but may have known someone involved in an argument that preceded the fight.

At one point, Larry was punched while he was in the parking lot of the bar. Johnson reportedly confessed to punching him.

SmartNews