Mo Brooks obtains arrest warrant for man who served his wife with Eric Swalwell's Jan. 6 lawsuit
C-SPAN/screen grab

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) revealed on Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for a man who served a Rep. Eric Swalwell's (D-CA) lawsuit on his wife.

AL.com first reported that the Brooks had obtained the lawsuit after claiming that the process server entered their home without permission. The couple released video surveillance showing a man following Brooks's wife into the family's garage to serve the papers.

The incident occurred after Swalwell said that Brooks had tried to evade the lawsuit, which aims to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Well, Swalwell FINALLY did his job, served complaint (on my WIFE). HORRIBLE Swalwell's team committed a CRIME by unlawfully sneaking INTO MY HOUSE & accosting my wife!" Brooks claimed in a tweet.

But Philip Andonian, an attorney for Swalwell, told CNN that no laws were broken in the process of serving the lawsuit.

"No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks' house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks' wife, as the federal rules allow," Andonian explained. "This was after her initial efforts to avoid service. Mo Brooks has no one but himself to blame for the fact that it came to this. We asked him to waive service, we offered to meet him at a place of his choosing."

He added: "Instead of working things out like a civilized person, he engaged in a juvenile game of Twitter trolling over the past few days and continued to evade service. He demanded that we serve him. We did just that. The important thing is the complaint has been served and Mo Brooks can now be held accountable for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol."