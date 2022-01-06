Mo Brooks was 'cheering on' Trump supporters invading the Capitol: Former Kevin McCarthy staffer

A former staffer for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Thursday made an explosive claim about Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and his reaction to the January 6th Capitol riots.
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former McCarthy staffer Ryan O'Toole recalled sheltering with lawmakers who were hiding in fear after a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol.
"As we escaped the chamber, to what sounded like gunshots, to the secure location, I think people were still scared," he said. "Members and staff are still scared and not sure what was happening."
However, O'Toole said this reaction was not held by all lawmakers.
"You had some members express a different view," he said. "One member, Mo Brooks for example, was glad. He was cheering on the fact that the 117th congress had started this way. That was much to the dismay of others in the room."
Hours before the riots began, Brooks delivered a highly inflammatory speech in which he suggested that Trump supporters should be willing to spill blood to keep him in office.
"Now, our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes, and sometimes their lives," Brooks told the crowd just before they stormed the Capitol. "So I have a question for you: Are you willing to do the same? My answer is yes."
