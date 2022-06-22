Mo Brooks concedes after being unendorsed by Trump and losing to Katie Britt in Alabama

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama lost his bid for U.S. Senate on Friday, according to projections by Reuters and the Montgomery Advertiser.

"Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, fusing establishment support and a major cash advantage to defeat U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in a runoff. As of 8:50 p.m., Britt had 136,132 votes (65.3%) in unofficial returns. Brooks had 72,322 votes (34.7%)," the newspaper reported.

Trump had described Britt as unqualified.

"I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his “assistant” fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat. She is not in any way qualified and is certainly not what our Country needs or not what Alabama wants. For Mitch McConnell to be wasting money on her campaign is absolutely outrageous. Vote for Mo Brooks!" he urged in a July statement.

But Trump grew tired of Brooks and eventually unendorsed him.

"Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went 'woke' and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities," Trrump falsely claimed. "Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate."

Writing in the conservative Washington Examiner, David Drucker said Brooks should have taken the advice that angered Trump.

"Maybe Rep. Mo Brooks was onto something when he urged grassroots Republicans to move past their disappointment with former President Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020 and “look forward” to the midterm elections. It sure worked for Katie Britt," he wrote. "Britt brought Brooks’s political career to an ignominious end Tuesday, soundly defeating the congressman in a primary runoff contest to win the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama. Britt, the 40-year-old former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), beat Brooks, 68, by executing a future-oriented campaign focused on key voter priorities such as inflation, illegal immigration, and China."

Watch Britt's election night party:



