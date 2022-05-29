Mo Brooks defends firearms after Uvalde shooting: We need guns to 'take back our government'

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Sunday said that he does not support new gun safety laws because firearms might be needed to "take back our government" after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Let's, for emphasis, understand what the Second Amendment is about," Brooks told Fox News host Sandra Smith. "The Second Amendment is designed to help ensure that we, the citizenry, always have the right to take back our government should it become dictatorial."

"That was a great fear of the Founding Fathers and, quite frankly, it's a fear today," he continued. "And as long as we enjoy infringed Second Amendment rights then we don't really have to worry that much about the government ever becoming dictatorial. But the moment that we take from our citizenry our ability to take our government back is the moment that the ability of dictatorial forces increases to the point where perhaps they will try to implement a dictatorial government at the federal level."

Brooks insisted that he supports a phrase in the Constitution that says the right to bear arms "shall not be infringed."

"It's not the proper way to go if you want to preserve our freedoms," Brooks said of gun laws. "What we have to do is stop the motivation that causes these criminals, the horrific individuals to do what they do."

