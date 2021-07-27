House of Representatives counsel won't defend riot-inciting Mo Brooks from lawsuit

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is facing a lawsuit from colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-AL) over his incitement of the January 6th Capitol riots -- and now he won't get representation of the Office of the General Counsel for the House of Representative.

Via Politico's Kyle Cheney, the General Counsel's Office said that it would not represent Brooks because the lawsuit filed by Swalwell "does not challenge any institutional action of the House or any of its component entities."

Brooks spoke at the "Stop the Steal" rally that occurred before the Capitol riots and asked the crowd if they were willing to "sacrifice their blood" to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.

Brooks also told the angry Trump supporters at the rally that "today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass."

He was subsequently sued by Swalwell for inciting the deadly riot that resulted in the deaths of five people.