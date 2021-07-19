Republican Mo Brooks claims masks might cause cancer as he fumes over military vaccination rules

In a letter addressed to Joe Biden, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday called on the president to reverse a mask mandate for unvaccinated soldiers at an Alabama military base.

In the letter, Brooks casts doubt on the safety of COVID vaccines, calling them "experimental" and adding that it's "understandable" for Americans to be hesitant to take them. Also in the letter, Brooks suggest masks could be linked to cancer.

"...I suspect time will reveal that masks, while arguably promoting health, also endanger the health of those who wear them," Brooks wrote. "Masks have small fibers that regularly loosen and are lodged in users' lungs. Some masks have inks and dyes which, when consumed by lungs, have unknown cancer and other health risks. Certainly, all or almost all masks reduce oxygen intake into the human body, with all the risk this imposes. There is also the unknown risk that, in the heat and humidity of summers in the South, heat stroke risks increase among mask wearers."

Read the full letter below:

SmartNews