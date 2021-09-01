Mo Brooks bellyaches about Congress seizing his phone records: 'They should not have access to anything'

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) insisted on Wednesday that Congress has no right to seize his telephone records after he was accused of helping to incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, host Steve Bannon asked Brooks about reports that a House committee investigating the attack has requested phone and computer records be preserved.

"It's the Gmails too," Brooks complained. "The private communications between myself and my campaign, between myself and my family members: my kids, my wife."

"It's one thing to limit the request to my having taken a hard stance on voter fraud and election theft," he continued. "That's one thing. It's another thing if they want to limit their request to communications that related to January the 6th and the rally that I participated in at the request of the White House."

Brooks added: "But to go after the communications between myself and my wife! You know, some of those things -- and my kids -- they would probably not want to be splashed on CNN."

"Why should they get access to anything?" Bannon wondered.

"Under the Fourth Amendment they should not have access to anything," Brooks agreed, "unless first, they're going to be able to establish probable cause before they seize someone's personal communications like this. But they're just disregarding the United States Constitution."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.