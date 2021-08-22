WATCH: Mo Brooks booed at Trump rally for telling MAGA crowd to put 2020 behind them

Alabama Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks probably wished he'd stuck to the full wingnut MAGA script Saturday night.

Brooks was booed lustily as a warm up act for the last president when he tried to get the crowd to focus of looking ahead rather behind. Here's how it was reported at Al.com:

"There are some people who are despondent about the voter fraud and election theft in 2020," Brooks said. "Folks, put that behind you, put that behind you."

Boos began to echo from the crowd. Brooks continued, for a while.

"Yes," he said. "Look forward, look forward, look forward. Beat them in 2022, beat them in 2024."

After the crowd continued to object, Brooks began to soften his stance.

"All right, well, look back at it, but go forward and take advantage of it," he said. "We have got to win in 2022. We've got to win in 2024."

Brooks was the first member of Congress to announce his objection to the January 6 certification of the Electoral College results. His biggest claim to fame was telling the MAGA crowd at the insurrection to "kick ass and take names."