Mo Brooks promotes his Jan. 6 efforts in new ad after Trump trashes him publicly

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate, ended up on the other side of Trump's favor on Wednesday. Now he's pushing out his first campaign ad, promoting his participation in Trump's Jan. 6 rally.
"Mo Brooks is disappointing," Trump told the Washington Examiner in a recent interview. "It’s a very tight race between the three of them right now, and I’m not particularly happy."
Trump also seems miffed that Brooks gave an "inarticulate answer" about the 2020 election. According to Brooks, people should just move on.
Brooks now faces former business group leader Katie Britt, a former chief of staff for Sen. Richard Shelby, and helicopter pilot Mike Durant, known for being in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.
READ: These surprising tactics are being used to disable the Kremlin's propaganda machine
"Mo Brooks was the only one in this race to stand with [Trump] on January 6th,” Brooks spokesman Will Hampson wrote in a statement.
That's also the message Brooks delivers in his first campaign ad, pushed out less than 24 hours after Trump's Examiner interview. The ad plays up the Trump endorsement and his loyalty to Trump. It then closes by attacking Britt as a RINO (Republican in name only), calls Mitch McConnell a debt-lover, and says the last thing they need is another "weak-kneed Republican" with a photo of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).
Brooks told the Jan. 6 crowd, "Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass." The group then went to the U.S. Capitol and attacked. His comments were so controversial after the violence that his colleagues even argued whether or not he should be censured.
Trump pulling his support could be an indication to other Republicans that even fidelity to Trump doesn't mean he'll stay loyal to them. It also shows a Trump endorsement doesn't mean long-term support. It can change along with Trump's whims.
See the ad below:
Mo Brooks\u2019 new ad dropped less than a day after a Trump interview where he said he was disappointed in Brooks. He\u2019s giving Trump what he wants to hear (pro-Jan. 6, anti-McConnell), which was largely the point of Trump ripping into Brooks in the interview.pic.twitter.com/C1ArLb38kP— Natalie Allison (@Natalie Allison) 1647522188