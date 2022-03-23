Mo Brooks again refutes election lies after un-endorsement: 'I repeat what prompted President Trump's ire'

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) doubled down on his statements about the 2020 election on Wednesday after former President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of the candidate.

Trump said that he had revoked the endorsement because Brooks encouraged followers to move on from false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

"When I heard his statement, I said, “Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate," Trump remarked.

Brooks responded on Wednesday by blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

"It's disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again," Brooks opined. "I wish President Trump wouldn't fall for McConnell's ploys, but, once again, he has."

"I have not changed," the statement continued. "I repeat what prompted President Trump's ire. The only legal way America can prevent 2020's election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections."

Brooks said that Trump had asked him to "rescind the 2020 elections" and "immediately put President Trump back in the White House."

"As a lawyer, I've repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period," he concluded.