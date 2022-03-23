GOP's Mo Brooks brutally mocked after Trump pulls his endorsement and calls him too 'woke'

Mo Brooks C-SPAN/screen grab
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for the open Alabama Senate seat.
Brooks, who has for weeks been fading in polls, was one of the first sitting lawmakers to endorse Trump's "Stop the Steal" election conspiracy theories and even spoke at the January 6 Trump rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol — but he recently urged Republicans to put the 2020 election "behind them," which Trump proclaimed in a new statement means he's gone "woke."
NEW!\n\nPresident Donald J. Trump:\n\n\u201cMo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went \u201cwoke\u201d and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, \u201cPut that behind you, put that behind you,\u201d despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and\u2026pic.twitter.com/UuvVAGWnsa— Liz Harrington (@Liz Harrington) 1648037387
Commenters on social media laughed that this turn of events, with many expressing their disgust that Trump has now stooped to making support for overturning the 2020 election the litmus test of loyalty to the Republican Party.
What a turn of events for Rep. Mo Brooks, who was the first to say he wouldn\u2019t vote to certify Joe Biden\u2019s electionhttps://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia Beavers) 1648040630
Trump has rescinded his endorsement of Mo Brooks, who was one of Congress\u2019 most vocal proponents of Trump\u2019s election conspiracies and the first to publicly promise he would object to the results on Jan. 6.https://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1648040110
That\u2019s hilarious. Two reprehensible people in a slap fight announced by Queen Reprehensibility herself on Twitter. All goes to show that Trump\u2019s one and only concern is 100% total devotion and loyalty to him. Nothing else matters.— Person Woman Man Camera TV (@Person Woman Man Camera TV) 1648038383
Re the Mo Brooks Trump fiasco - this is a win for @LeaderMcConnell and Senate Rs. None wanted Brooks - a pathetic Trump sycophant— Barbara Comstock (@Barbara Comstock) 1648039301
No more Mo. Next please. #Trumphttps://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Andy Furniss (@Andy Furniss) 1648040972
He just can\u2019t get over losing the 2020 election. He has to STOP talking about the 2020 election. It\u2019s almost become a litmus test for endorsements!https://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Stephon Kennedy (@Stephon Kennedy) 1648039525
\u201cI hereby withdrawing my endorsement of @RepMoBrooks for senate\u201dhttps://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Willy'D (@Willy'D) 1648039465
BWAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA! You're going to need to delete this tweet, Mo! Just remember, #ETTD. Sucks to be you.https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1506604116662964232?s=20&t=hIb2-RSmjFXn4ourTOWbOQ\u00a0\u2026— Joe Libby \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Joe Libby \ud83c\udff4\u200d\u2620\ufe0f \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1648039301
.@MoBrooks is such a pathetic shameless ass-kisser that he actually changed his Twitter handle to \u201cMo Brooks\u2014Endorsed by #Trump\u201d. Poor Schmuck\u2026https://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Andy Ostroy (@Andy Ostroy) 1648038967
Look whose experiencing the Wrath of Donnie, it\u2019s no other than @MoBrooks. He\u2019s joined the long list of folks who are no longer useful to TFDG! The playbook is use them, defame them, give them a nasty nickname, & then try to destroy them.https://twitter.com/reallizusa/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— JAS16UT\u2721\ufe0f (@JAS16UT\u2721\ufe0f) 1648038954
#MAGA people are like toilet paper to trump. Useful when there is shit to wipe, but then it just goes into the toilet and flushed.\n\nSend him more money though! PLEASE!https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1506604116662964232\u00a0\u2026— Michael Bee (@Michael Bee) 1648041256