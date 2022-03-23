GOP's Mo Brooks brutally mocked after Trump pulls his endorsement and calls him too 'woke'
Mo Brooks C-SPAN/screen grab

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for the open Alabama Senate seat.

Brooks, who has for weeks been fading in polls, was one of the first sitting lawmakers to endorse Trump's "Stop the Steal" election conspiracy theories and even spoke at the January 6 Trump rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol — but he recently urged Republicans to put the 2020 election "behind them," which Trump proclaimed in a new statement means he's gone "woke."

Commenters on social media laughed that this turn of events, with many expressing their disgust that Trump has now stooped to making support for overturning the 2020 election the litmus test of loyalty to the Republican Party.







SmartNews