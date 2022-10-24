OPEC+ cut oil production after Saudi prince decided he 'much preferred' Trump: report

Saudi Arabia's day-to-day leader reportedly pushed to cut oil production before the 2022 midterms after deciding that he "much preferred" former President Donald Trump over current President Joe Biden.

The Wall Street Journal reported that relations between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the American government soured after Trump left office.

"Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's 37-year-old day-to-day ruler, mocks President Biden in private, making fun of the 79-year-old's gaffes and questioning his mental acuity, according to people inside the Saudi government," the report noted. "He has told advisers he hasn't been impressed with Mr. Biden since his days as vice president, and much preferred former President Donald Trump, the people said."

Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, denied that Mohammed "had privately derided Mr. Biden or told aides he was unimpressed by him and favored Mr. Trump," the report added.

Led by the Saudis, OPEC+ announced this month that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day despite inflation and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump reportedly bragged about saving Mohammed after the crown prince was linked to the murder of an American journalist.