Virginia deputy AG abruptly resigns after her comments praising Jan. 6 'patriots' emerge
Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Less than one month after being sworn into office as Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares has been caught up in a scandal over Trump's "big lie" of election fraud.

"A top deputy overseeing election issues for Virginia’s new Republican attorney general resigned Thursday after The Washington Post questioned the office about Facebook posts she had made praising Jan. 6, 2021, rioters and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Former deputy attorney general Monique Miles also espoused unfounded conspiracy theories about voter fraud and election interference in more than a dozen Facebook comments that spanned months," the newspaper reported. "Four people who interacted with Miles on Facebook confirmed the authenticity of the posts."

Miles described inquiring about the posts she had made as a "character assassination to stir up controversy."

On Jan. 6, Miles described the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a "peaceful protest" while also writing “Patriots are not taking this lying down. We are awake, ready and will fight for our rights by any means necessary.”

WATCH: GOP's Nancy Mace begs for support outside Trump Tower after Trump backs her challenger

She instructed people to not believe mainstream media.

"Miles later edited the original post to blame the violence at the Capitol on 'antifa dressed as Patriots,' saying the supposed false flag operation was 'Typical antifa and BLM intimidation tactics.' BLM is typically used to refer to the Black Lives Matter movement," the newspaper noted. "Miles, who was the deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions, had a broad purview that included representing the state in election-related litigation and giving legal advice to the state Department of Elections and its governing body the state Board of Elections on various matters."

Miyares spokesperson claimed the office was unaware of the posts before being asked for comment.

“This information was unknown to the Office of the Attorney General prior to this morning,” Victoria LaCivita said. “The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he has condemned the January 6th attacks."

IN OTHER NEWS: Documents handed to the Jan. 6 committee don't contain details about who was calling in and out of the White House

Documents handed to Jan. 6 committee don't contain details about who was calling in and out of WH www.youtube.com

SmartNews