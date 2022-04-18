Monterey’s Health Dept. whips up an online frenzy by posting an anti-Trump Easter meme

The Monterey County Health Department in California is apologizing for a meme it posted to, and later deleted from its Facebook page, local news outlet KSBW reports.

The meme depicted Jesus holding a red "Make America Great Again" hat with a caption that reads "Judas, you dropped your hat." The meme was originally shared by the left-wing group "The Other 98%."

According to a department spokesperson, the meme was mistakenly posted to their page after a staff member inadvertently posted it instead of sending it to a family member, calling it an "honest mistake."

"It is understandable on a day like today it would be upsetting to many. Sincere apologies for the post," the health department wrote in a post.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump supporters struggle to explain how 2020 was stolen – but are 'mystified' people don’t agree with them

"Posts with religious overtones are not appropriate for our County social media and we are sorry for the mistake," the department wrote in a statement to KSBW.

While the Facebook page for the Monterey County Health Department usually gets low engagement, the post apologizing for the meme got nearly 500 comments.

"Please DO NOT fire anyone if it was a harmless mistake. Mistakes happen people. Have a great day," one commenter wrote.

"I don’t think this was an accident. Blasphemous," wrote another.

According to KSBW, the health department says it will review its social media practices.

SmartNews