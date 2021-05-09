Police officers among three wounded in Alabama shootings
Alabama was the scene of two shootings on Saturday afternoon.

"Two police officers were shot Saturday afternoon while investigating a scene in Montgomery. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening," AL.com reported. "Two police officers were shot Saturday afternoon while investigating a scene in Montgomery. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening."

The investigation spread to a second site less than a mile away.

"While police were working the scene on Lower Wetumpka Road, a second scene was found in the 3000 block of Tyler Court, where officers were struck after exchanging gunfire with a suspect. Authorities have not released information on the suspect," the report explained.