More Colombian suspects in Moïse assassination questioned by FBI during Haiti visit
Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

U.S. federal agents visited Haiti this week where they questioned several Colombian suspects in the ongoing investigation into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The four suspects are among dozens of Colombian mercenaries accused of storming Moïse’s private residence in the hills of Port-au-Prince and shooting him to death. They were removed from their cells at Haiti’s National Penitentiary and met with FBI agents, according to several sources. The day after questioning the suspects, agents visited Moïse’s private residence in the Pelerin 5 neighborhood accompanied...