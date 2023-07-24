More protests as Israeli parliament passes divisive judicial bill

Demonstrators block a road near the Knesset. Israel's parliament passes a key element in the bill restructuring the judiciary after a majority of the 120 lawmakers vote in favour of the law to restrict the Supreme Court's powers. Ilia yefimovich/dpa
Despite massive opposition, Israel's parliament passed a key element of the controversial judicial reform bill on Monday after a majority of the 120 lawmakers voted in favour. After days of debate, 64 of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers backed the bill that restricts the Supreme Court's powers. The opposition boycotted the vote. Negotiations on a compromise, which lasted until the last minute, were unsuccessful. The opposition and the government blamed each other for the failure. The move again brought thousands of Israelis out on the streets in protest. According to the media, at least 34 demonstr...