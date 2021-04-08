Key member of Robert Mueller's Russia probe brought in to aid Manhattan DA's probe of Trump's businesses
Screenshot via MSNBC/YouTube

A former FBI forensic accountant who participated in Robert Mueller's probe into then-President Donald Trump's alleged ties with Russia is now working with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's probe into Trump's finances, CNN reports.

Morgan Magionos is a member of the team of outside experts from FTI Consulting who are now aiding New York prosecutors, according to CNN.

"Magionos, a certified fraud examiner and accountant, spent nine years at the FBI where she worked in its international corruption squad in Washington, DC. She was detailed to the Mueller investigation and traced [Paul] Manafort's assets across four countries. Manafort was charged with multiple counts of bank fraud, failing to report foreign bank accounts, and filing false tax returns, among other crimes," the report stated.

