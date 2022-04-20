Trump-endorsed ‘carpetbagger’ kicked off the ballot — by the Republican Party: report

Donald Trump's endorsed candidate for Congress in Tennessee's fifth congressional election effectively lost the race on Tuesday after being removed from the ballot.

"Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee and Robby Starbuck were voted off the primary ballot by the party's executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden confirmed Tuesday. Republican officials last week confirmed official challenges had been filed against the three, which triggered a technical removal from the ballot per party bylaws," the Tennessean reported.

Ortagus had been blasted as a carpetbagger who couldn't even name the three interstate highways in the district and couldn't name Chapel Hill's county.

In a statement, Ortagus said her ballot removal was "deeply disappointing."

"I'm a bonafide Republican by their standards, and frankly, by any metric," Ortagus said. "I'm further disappointed that the party insiders at the Tennessee Republican Party do not seem to share my commitment to President Trump's America First policies. As I have said all along, I believe that voters in Middle Tennessee should pick their representative - not establishment party insiders. Our team is evaluating the options before us."

Trump endorsed Ortagus in January.

"I am told the very strong and impressive Morgan Ortagus is exploring a run for Congress in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. I couldn’t be happier because she’s an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!" Trump wrote. "She won’t bow to the Woke Mob or the Leftist LameStream Media. Morgan Ortagus will have my Complete and Total Endorsement if she decides to run!"

