Russia confirms Moskva flagship sunk in ‘a stormy sea’: report
The Russian Ministry of Defense revealed on Thursday that the Moskva — the flagship of Vladimir Putin's Black Sea fleet — sunk while being towed to port for repairs.

Ukrainians have claimed the ship was hit by two missiles.

ABC News correspondent James Longman provided a rough translation of the statement saying "the Moskva cruiser lost its stability when it was towed to the port of destination due to damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition. The ship sank in a stormy sea."

Will Vernon of BBC translated the statement as saying, "The cruiser, whilst being towed into port, due to hull damage sustained during the fire that resulted from ammunition exploding, lost stability [tipped over]. Due to stormy conditions, the ship sunk."

However, Russia's claims of "stormy" conditions were called into question.

The ship had a complement of over 500 sailors.

