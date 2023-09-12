Most New Yorkers say they support American dream, but many OK with ending immigration, poll says
Statue City Cruises, part of City Experiences, celebrates the Statue of Liberty's 136th birthday on Oct. 27, 2022, in New York City. - Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A majority of New Yorkers say the U.S. should live out welcoming words etched on the Statue of Liberty, but almost a third say the country does not need to continue welcoming any new immigrants, according to a new poll released as the state struggles with the strain of the asylum-seeker crisis. In the statewide Siena College survey, published Tuesday, the Statue of Liberty exhortation — “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” — received support from 69% of voters, with 21% opposed. And a broad, bipartisan majority of New Yorkers said assimilatin...