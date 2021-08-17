Most notable cases of voter fraud have been perpetrated by Trump supporters: report
(Shutterstock)

In the wake of almost a year of voter fraud conspiracy theories emanating from Donald Trump and his allies, but out of the handful of legitimate voter fraud cases, the most notable ones were perpetrated by Trump supporters, according to MSNBC contributor Steve Benen.

Benen cites a report out of Pennsylvania from this Monday where a Republican named Robert Richard Lynn said he used "poor judgement" and regrets using his deceased mother's name on an application for an absentee ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

There was another Pennsylvania man named Bruce Bartman, who cast an absentee ballot in support of Trump for his mother who died in 2008.

Also noted in Benen's report is Edward Snodgrass, an Ohio Republican who admitted to forging his dead father's signature on an absentee ballot and then voting again as himself.

"It's hard not to notice that White men like Robert Richard Lynn, Edward Snodgrass, and Bruce Bartman received vastly more lenient sentences, despite the fact that they knowingly hatched schemes to cast illegal ballots on behalf of dead relatives," Benen writes.

SmartNews