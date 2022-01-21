Most of Rudy Giuliani messages fair game for FBI, retired judge writes
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C.. - Joshua Roberts/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — The feds will get their hands on more than half the messages on one of Rudy Giuliani’s cellphones, a retired judge wrote Friday, rejecting the former New York mayor’s claims the texts should be off-limits. The ex-judge, Barbara Jones, is serving as court-appointed special master reviewing materials seized from Giuliani’s law office and Upper East Side in April 2021. Giuliani’s defense team had marked 96 messages as “privileged and/or highly personal” on the mobile phone, arguing they should not be turned over to Manhattan federal prosecutors investigating Giuliani for possible viola...