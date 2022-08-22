Mother died after being found in 'deplorable' conditions at the hands of her caretaker children
Crime scene (Shutterstock)

A woman who was found in "deplorable" conditions in Texas due to neglect has died, KIII 3 reports.

Patricia Martinez, 57, was found in "filthy conditions" when located by deputies, including insect infestations in her room and mold that was growing on her body. When she was rushed to the hospital, she was placed in ICU and on a ventilator due to acute hypoxia, septic shock, diabetic shock and end-stage renal failure.

The suspects are Martinez's children, who were apparently her caretakers. But according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, "it appeared none of them were doing what they were supposed to be doing."

IN OTHER NEWS: Oklahoma GOP candidate under fire for saying it is 'totally in the right' to execute gay people

"She was in such deplorable condition that we felt the need to take resolute action very quickly," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press conference Thursday.

The suspects, 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero, and 18-year-old Pedro Luis Carrero, have been charged with injury to a disabled person with serious bodily injury.

Martinez died Saturday afternoon.

Watch KIII 3's report on the story below.

San Antonio mother 'clinging to life' due to neglect from children; 3 arrested www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video