Mother urges vaccinations after her 37-year-old daughter dies from COVID: 'Had she been vaccinated she'd still be here'

A mother whose adult daughter died from COVID-19 is begging people to get vaccinated.

"Love yourself enough to take care of yourself and get the vaccine. That's all I ask," Kimberle Jones told KMOV.

"She was a very energetic, upbeat person," she said speaking of her daughter, 37-year-old Erica Thompson, who was the mother of three boys, ages 8, 11 and 17. She reportedly suffered from asthma.

"The doctor basically called and told me that she got to go on the ventilator or she's going to die," Jones said, referring to her daughter's rapid deterioration after being admitted to the hospital.

Knowing she wouldn't be able to communicate while on a ventilator, Johnson asked her mother to sing her a song.

"She said, 'Sing "Beat It" by Michael Jackson.' And I started singing to her, I started singing to her. That's why I made that sign up there that said, 'Beat it.' I said, 'Girl, we're going to beat this. We're going to beat it, baby,'" Jones said.

Thompson died on July 4 after being in the hospital for 50 days.

"My daughter was not vaccinated and I really do believe, I really do believe had she been vaccinated that she'd still be here with me today," she said.

"Trust the medicine. Don't be selfish about it. Do it for your loved one, do it for your children, you know, do it for your grandchildren," she added.



