Mother who believed God would heal her 6-year-old diabetic daughter jailed for failing to provide care

A mother from the city of Toowoomba, Australia, has been jailed for failing to provide care for her 6-year-old diabetic daughter, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reports.

The unidentified 46-year-old woman believed that the "hand of God" would heal her daughter, who weighed just 29 pounds when she had to be resuscitated by hospital staff. According to the ABC report, the girl had been vomiting and suffering incontinence in the weeks before her father took her to the hospital. Doctors say the child was "minutes from death."

The mother, who represented herself in court, said that she had nothing to hide and did not deny the accusations.

"I've never had to take my children or myself to the doctor because [God] has promised healing to us," she said.

"She was sick, she had renal failure, swelling on the brain and a blood clot," she reportedly said. "[But] God has promised healing."

It took just over an hour for he jury to find the woman guilty.

When handing down the sentence, Judge Jennifer Rosengren said the woman had not demonstrated any remorse or understanding of her actions.

"You failed to seek [medical attention] for [your daughter] when it was clearly required," Judge Rosengren said. "You extended her suffering needlessly."

The woman's 49-year-old husband was given a six-month suspended sentence earlier this year in regards the same case. The woman was jailed for 18 months and will be eligible for parole after five months.