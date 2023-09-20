Mothers of victim and killer testify, call for justice in Texas high school shooting trial

A memorial was held at Lamar High School on Friday, April 28, 2023, honoring Ja’ Shawn Poirier. - Nicole Lopez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Rashone Jacob still hasn’t come to terms with the fact that her 16-year-old son, Ja’Shawn Poirier is dead, she told the jury Wednesday morning in the trial to sentence his killer. She still has all his things, packed now in her garage. When she returned from burying him next to her mother in Pontiac, Michigan, she was stunned by the number of people who turned up at a memorial service for him at Lamar High School in Arlington, the school where he was shot on March 20. “My son was just a laid-back kid, who stayed to himself and loved to play sports and hang out with his fami...