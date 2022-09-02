kevin mccarthy
(Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Conservative television commentators are not pleased with President Joe Biden's speech warning about the rise of extremism within the Republican Party and his reference to Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement as a form of “semi-fascism.”

In fact, some far-right Republicans are even demanding an apology from the president and wasted no time sharing their reactions to his remarks last night. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) even insisted that Biden was guilty of “slandering tens of millions of Americans as fascists.”

Now, according to HuffPost, the new supercut highlights the flurry of reactions to Biden's remarks.

On Thursday, September 1, the supercut was shared via Twitter by The Mehdi Hasan Show. With the clip, the show tweeted a quick breakdown of the scathing reactions to Biden's speech.

"The right-wing is happy to call Democrats fascists," the show tweeted. "But letting the left use that label for Republicans? Unthinkable! Why is the GOP so hurt when they’re linked to fascism? Maybe it’s because Dems are onto something, @[Mehdir Hasan] says."

During his speech, Biden expressed concern about MAGA-inspired forces and their political agenda which involves taking the country back to a time period that no longer fits the dynamic of the country or the actual direction it is going in.

"MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards," Biden said, "backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love."

Watch the full clip below or at this link.

Video