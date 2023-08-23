MTG’s boyfriend slams opponents as 'classless trash' after Iowa and Georgia voters give her the finger
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia in Tampa, Florida in July 2022 (Gage Skidmore)

During the August 19-20 weekend, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and her boyfriend, Right Side Broadcasting's Brian Glenn, attended the Iowa State Fair — where they reiterated their support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Greene and Glenn, according to The Independent, posed for some photos with children who were wearing red MAGA hats, but Glenn is angry because some of the adults in the room were insulting the couple by holding up their middle finger or sticking their tongue out.

Glenn, who is Right Side's program director, posted the photo on Instagram — before noticing the photobombing adults who were making insulting gestures.

In a caption, Glenn wrote, "These kids screamed, 'We love MAGA, Trump 2024'…. They were so happy!" But Glenn, referring to the adults who were giving them the middle finger or sticking out their tongues, added, "Then I noticed this AFTERWARDS. Classless trash."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

The Independent's Gustaf Kilander notes that this wasn't the first time Greene was photobombed in an insulting way. At a townhall event in Cobb County, Georgia in early June, according to Kilander, someone in the crowd appeared to be giving her the middle finger.

You can see video of the Georgia incident below or at this link.

READ MORE: MAGA rapper praises Marjorie Taylor Greene's anti-trans obsession

Video