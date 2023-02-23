'Multiple people' shot at Orlando homicide scene — killing TV journalist and child: report

A shooting broke out in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, according to the Orlando Sentinel — killing a TV journalist and a child.

The shooting happened at a crime scene where a woman had been shot and killed earlier in the day.

"Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference that the journalist for Spectrum News 13 and the 9-year-old girl were among four people who were shot," reported David Harris. "The others were another member of the News 13 crew, and the mother of the daughter, who were shot in a nearby home."

According to the sheriff, the suspect in the shooting is believed to have been "involved" with the previous shooting as well.

"According to WFTV-Channel 9, which also had journalists at the scene who were not injured, the shooter walked up to the News 13 vehicle van and opened fire," said the report. "'The man walked by our crew who was working in their car. Our crew ducked,' WFTV’s Nick Papantonis tweeted. 'The man then walked up to the other crew working in their car and opened fire.'"

With regard to the shooting of the first woman, “The investigation is in the early stages and this is all the information we have for release at this time.” Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.