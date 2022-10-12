'Catastrophic security breach': Judge sentences entire Texas family for role in Jan. 6 attacks

D.C. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday sentenced five members of a Texas family for their roles in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence parents Dawn and Thomas Munn to one month in prison. A sentence of 21 days in jail was recommended for the couple's three adult children.

In court on Wednesday, Howell stopped short of prison time for the children, according to CBS correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Kristi Munn received 3 years probation with home detention. Josh Munn and Kayli Munn also received three years probation but avoided home detention.

At one point, Howell called the Jan. 6 attacks a "catastrophic security breach of the US Capitol" despite the family's plea deal for unlawful parading.

Before her sentencing, Dawn Munn ranted that she deserved answers about the 2020 election.

"I do not understand why our election is not secure," she told the judge.

"There are people who say our elections are not secure," Howell interrupted.

"We have an election coming," Dawn Munn said. "I hope and pray people can feel safe in it."

"You do not enter the Capitol through a broken window," the judge scolded while accusing the defendants of participating "in a mob that stopped the democratic process."

"This is not the kind of remorse that indicates some assurance that they're not going to engage [again]," she added.

The judge ruled that it was "appropriate" for both parents to spend time in prison.

Thomas and Dawn Munn each received a sentence of 14 days in jail, 3 years probation and 90 days of home confinement.



