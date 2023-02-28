Murdoch gave Jared Kushner ‘confidential information’ about Joe Biden’s campaign ads: court filing

Dominion Voting Systems has filed another bombshell court document, this time also around 200 pages, which provides additional damning evidence of how the company believes Fox News operated during the 2020 presidential election and after, allowing known falsehoods to be broadcast to the public.

Fox News is facing a massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion, which legal experts have said the voting machines company stands a good chance of winning.

Among the most damaging revelations found so far in the new document released Monday is that Fox Corporation Chairman and News Corp Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, under sworn oath, admitted he handed Jared Kushner “confidential information” about Joe Biden’s campaign ads before they went live on the right wing cable channel.

“During Trump’s campaign, Rupert provided Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, with Fox confidential information about Biden’s ads, along with debate strategy,” Dominion’s court filing reads. It also adds in parentheses, “providing Kushner a preview of Biden’s ads before they were public.”

The filing does not specify if there was other confidential information, but presumably the network might have viewer response data to the ads.

Also presumably the “debate strategy” portion suggests Rupert Murdoch worked with Kushner on debate strategy.

Democratic strategist and senior advisor to Julian Castro, Sawyer Hackett call the revelation a bombshell.

Former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor called giving the Trump campaign Biden’s ads before they were aired, “pretty hefty in-kind campaign contribution there.”

Adam Smith, Vice President at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) echoed those remarks, asking: “did this get marked as an in-kind on Trump’s FEC filings?”

Political strategist and former Executive Director of the Lincoln Project, Fred Wellman, responded to the news with just two words: “Holy shit.”