Elon Musk gets rid of another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock
Elon Musk AFP

Federal securities report detail that Tesla owner Elon Musk sold an additional $3.6 billion in stock this week between Monday and Wednesday, while the company's stock continues to under perform while coasting along two-year lows in share price.

Tesla investors are upset that Musk has contradicted his statement earlier this year that he was done cashing out the company's stock. Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter and its ongoing issues have led many in the investment community to assume the transactions are related. Musk has denied these allegations.

According to a Reuters report, this is Musk's second large sale of Tesla stock since he acquired Twitter.

