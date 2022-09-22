My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell under DOJ investigation for identity theft – we know because he posted the search warrant: report
Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Mike Lindell, the far right extremist and conspiracy theorist who is also CEO of My Pillow is suing the U.S. Dept. of Justice in an attempt to get his cell phone returned after federal agents, he says, executed a search and seizure warrant on him at an Indiana Hardee's fast food restaurant drive-thru on his way back from a duck hunting trip. Lindell's attorneys posted a copy of the warrant. Lindell is reportedly under investigation for identity theft, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and other potential crimes.

Lindell, a top Trump ally and advisor who is now financially supporting a fascist white supremacist and Christian nationalist, "is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado," Reuters reports.

"The new details about the focus of the investigation were confirmed on Wednesday after Lindell's attorneys uploaded a copy of a search and seizure warrant approved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Tony Leung for Minnesota federal court on Sept. 7."

The magistrate judge "approved the warrant based on probable cause that Lindell and other possible co-conspirators may have violated federal laws prohibiting identity fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and causing intentional damage a protected computer."

"The warrant says FBI agents were authorized to use Lindell’s fingerprints to access his phone and to hold the phone in front of Lindell’s face to activate facial recognition technology, if necessary," Law & Crime adds.

Last week attorney Alan Dershowitz claimed the Biden administration is targeting Lindell for his political views.

