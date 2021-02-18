Myanmar junta targets paralyzing strikes, as arrests near 500

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military junta has issued arrest warrants against six celebrities for encouraging strikes that have paralysed many government offices in protests against this month's coup, with total arrests since then now nearing 500. Late on Wednesday, security forces opened fire in Myanmar's second biggest city of Mandalay as they confronted railway workers who had stopped trains running as part of the civil disobedience movement. One person was wounded, residents said. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday in some of the b...