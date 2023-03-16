'Had to borrow $10 million': MyPillow CEO complains company in debt due to pushing Trump 2020 election lies

Right-wing extremist and MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell, said during an interview with former President Donald Trump strategist, Steve Bannon, his successful company is in debt thanks to "voting machine companies."
Bannon and Lindell have both "repeatedly pushed Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was 'stolen' through an unprecedented, nationwide voter fraud conspiracy" — one Fox News has admitted was false.
Former federal prosecutor and Republican Ron Filipkowski shared a clip from the interview via Twitter, writing, "Mike Lindell reveals that MyPillow is going broke because of his battle to prove Trump won, and he had to borrow $10 million to keep things going."
Bannon asked the multi-millionaire, "The loan you took out at MyPillow — people were all over you about this?"
Lindell replied, "Yeah, last year, actually there were three separate loans, as the machine companies continue to sue us for billions of dollars."
The CEO continued, "we had to borrow almost $10 million dollars. We're an employee-owned company.
It just baffles me, Steve, you've got all these machine companies — these voting machine companies, that nobody even knew their name before, but everybody protects them. And yet you attack a USA company, MyPillow, and my employees, and it's just disgusting."