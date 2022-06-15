GOP congresswoman has a message for Trump after defeating his endorsed candidate
Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace. (Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com)

Despite losing an endorsement from Donald Trump for criticizing him over the Jan. 6 attack, South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace won her primary race this Tuesday night.

Trump had asked supporters to mark his 76th birthday on Tuesday by voting against Mace. But the congresswoman comfortably fended off a Trump-backed challenge despite condemning the former president following last year's insurrection -- although she didn't vote to impeach him.

Mace's attempts to make amends with Trump's base -- including filming a campaign video outside Trump Tower in New York -- appear to have paid off as she took 53 percent of the vote.

Speaking to MSNBC's Vaughn Hillyard, Mace said she believes Trump has a future in the Republican Party, since it's a "big party."

Asked by Vaughn what her message was for Trump, Mace said: "My message is the same to him as it is to anybody else on either side of the aisle."

"I am willing to work with anyone who is willing to work with me," she said. "Full stop."

"I am not unaccustomed to being called to the principal’s office, and sometimes it’s the vice principal’s office," she added when asked about her role in the party's future given her past criticism of Trump. "But I work really hard to represent the values of my district. I bring that voice to Washington and that’s why you saw us get elected and have a great win tonight."

Watch MSNBC's report below:


With additional reporting by AFP

